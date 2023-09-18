FG set to stop indefinite strike, invites NLC

The Federal Government has invited the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a meeting in a bid to stop organised labour from going on an indefinite strike over the economic hardship in the country caused by fuel subsidy removal and the exchange rate unification.

A statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment Director Information, Olajide Oshundun, said the meeting is scheduled for today.

It said: “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The minister, who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the NLC leadership for Monday, said it was important that the union sit with the government to resolve all pending matters to avert a further disruption of the economy.

“According to the minister, President Bola Tinubu’s administration will always engage organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The latest invitation by the government came days after the NLC ended its two-day (September 5-6) warning strike after shunning an earlier meeting with the government over the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC had threatened an indefinite shutdown of the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike if the government did not address the hardship in the country.