FG Set To Reverse Falling Gdp, Hyper-inflation –Edun

The Federal Government will work assiduously to revise Nigeria’s falling Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by creating more job opportunities. Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, gave the assurance yesterday, saying: “Era of our GDP per capita falling by 30 per cent over the past 10 years will be a thing of the past with the President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.”

Edun spoke in Abuja at a two-day retreat of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. A statement issued by Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Stephen Kilebi, quoted the minister assuring that the issue of hyper-inflation in the nation’s economy would soon be a thing of the past.

He said Tinubu will create jobs, reduce poverty, control micro and macro- economic policies for a stable environment to attract investors, stabilise the exchange rate and drive the economy to reduce poverty to the lowest level.

Edun added that though removal of fuel subsidy had slowed down the economy, interventions put in place will cushion pains of the reform and correct leak- ages on subsidy. He reminded the committee members of the President’s 30 days’ deadline to deliver something tangible on their assignment, adding that the economy was not growing fast as expected.

He enjoined the committee to fast-tract its assignment as there was no time to waste. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, thanked the Minister of Finance for his words of encouragement.