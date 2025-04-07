FG Set To Receive First Batch Of 3.2m Meters – Minister

Share

The Federal Government is set to receive the first batch of 3,205,101meters procured to bridge the metering gap in Nigeria. Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, confirmed this in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

The minister explained that 75,000 meters under the International Competitive Bid 1 (ICB1) were expected by April 2025, followed by the second batch of 200,000 meters in May 2025.

He decried a report by a national newspaper on metering in the Nigeria electricity sector that portrayed an industry in crisis, thus presenting a narrative that overlooks significant progress in bridging the metering gap.

Adelabu said: “While challenges persist, the facts tell a more balanced story – one of sustained effort, financial commitment, and structured implementation plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to close the metering gap.

“Despite claims of stagnation, metering installations have been progressing steadily. As of December 2024, a total of 5,502,460 customers had been metered, representing about 55 per cent of the 10,114,060 active electricity customers in Nigeria.

In 2024 alone, 572,050 meters were installed. While the government acknowledges the existing metering gap, it is actively working to close it as quickly as possible.

However, the fact remains that a sizable portion of active electricity users already have meters, countering the exaggerated portrayal of an industry in crisis.”

According to the statement, though installation rates have varied over the years, the sector maintains a yearly average of about 668,000 meters installed.

