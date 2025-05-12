FG Set To Inaugurate Elumelu Disaster Relief Fund Committee

Share

The Federal is set to inaugurate the Disaster Relief Fund Committee headed by astute investor and Chairman, Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu. Elumelu, who represents the private sector, is the Chairman of the Comittee.

The inauguration “is pursuant to the Federal Executive Council directive of Septem – ber 23, 2024.”

The inauguration, which is to be presided over by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, is slated for tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Council Chambers, State House, Abuja by 2:0pm.

Other members of the Committee are: Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum, representing sub-national, Co-ordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Aviation, Minister of Water Resources, Minister of Environment, and DG, Nigeria Emergency Management Agency.

