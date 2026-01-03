FG Set To Create More Jobs To Reduce Poverty, Insecurity

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and economic inclusion, as preparations intensify for the full implementation of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP) in 2026.

This was disclosed at YEIDEP’s end of year meeting in La- gos which brought together key financial partners, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and service vendors supporting the programme.

The convener, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said the programme, which commenced late 2024, has completed its planning and system-development phase and is now positioned for large-scale rollout aimed at delivering measurable outcomes for young Nigerians.

According to him, YEIDEP, implemented through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), focuses on youth economic empowerment and de-radicalisation through targeted interventions aimed at addressing unemployment and social vulnerability.

Presenting the progress report, Iyere, who is also YEIDEP coordinator-general highlighted all the milestones that have been recorded by the programme in 2025, including expanded partnerships, improved funding coordination, and strengthened implementation structures.

He said the engagement provided an opportunity to account for progress made, review challenges encountered, and align stakeholders on priorities for the coming year.

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, who served as chief host, commended the partners for their support just as he reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth-focused economic and social interventions.

Olawande who was represented by his chief of staff, Muhammed Abdullahi noted that sustained collaboration with the private sector and development partners was critical to achieving long-term impact.

He added that the past year had been deliberately devoted to planning, stakeholder coordination, and beneficiary onboarding, noting that effective preparation was critical to successful execution.