FG Set To Appeal Judgment To Probe Attacks On Journalists

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said the Federal Government will approach the Court of Appeal in Abuja to allow the government appeal the judgment granting an extension of time to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks against journalists and other media practitioners.

The move, according to New Telegraph checks, is coming nearly two years after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Federal Government to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators and take measures to prevent further attacks.

In a motion on notice filed on December 23, 2025, by Mr. A.B. Mohammed, a counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, on behalf of the Attorney-General, the Federal Government is seeking an order of the Court of Appeal extending time for it to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on February 16, 2024.

Section 24(2)(a) of the Court of Appeal Act, 2004 (as amended), stipulates that the period for the giving of notice of appeal or notice of application for leave to appeal in a civil matter is three months where the appeal is against a final decision of the court.

Justice Ekwo’s judgment arose from a suit filed on behalf of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) by human rights lawyer, Mrs. Mojirayo OgunlanaNkanga, on October 26, 2021, in which the organization complained about the violation of the fundamental rights to life and freedom of expression of Nigerian journalists and media practitioners who were murdered at various times over the last few decades in the line of duty or under circumstances relating to the discharge of their duties as journalists and the failure of the Federal Government to protect them, carry out effective investigation, prosecute and punish the perpetrators of the murders.