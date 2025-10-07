FG Sends Off 39 Benue Artisans For Overseas Jobs

At least 39 skilled artisans have been deployed from Benue State to Belarus under the Federal Government’s international job placement programme aimed at creating decent employment opportunities for Nigerians abroad.

The initiative, the first of its kind, is a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Benue State Government, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the Benue State Bureau of Entrepreneurship & Wealth Creation, and Enhanced Entrepreneurs Belarus Nig. Co. Ltd (EBNC).

Speaking during the send-off ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the programme aligns with the government’s commitment to reducing unemployment and promoting safe, orderly labour migration.

She noted that for Nigeria to remain competitive in the rapidly changing global labour market, it must deepen international partnerships that promote knowledge transfer, technology exchange, and exposure to best practices.

“This ceremony is more than a send-off, it affirms our shared resolve to build a labour ecosystem that allows Nigerians not just to work, but to excel wherever opportunities arise,” Onyejeocha said.

She commended the 39 artisans, describing their deployment as a demonstration of what can be achieved through vision, coordination, and strategic partnerships. She urged them to honour their contracts, respect their hosts, and uphold Nigeria’s image abroad.

“Let your professionalism and integrity speak loudly. Let your excellence tell the Nigerian story of resilience and skill. Remember, success abroad must translate into growth at home,” she added.

Director-General of NDE, Silas Agara, explained that the programme, which began in 2019, has opened up opportunities for skilled Nigerians in Belarus’ construction sector, fulfilling the agency’s core mandate of linking artisans to decent jobs.

“Beyond decent jobs, this programme offers smooth transfer of technology and skills which participants will eventually bring back to Nigeria,” Agara said.

He commended the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for sponsoring the artisans, noting that the initiative would help discourage irregular migration.

“We are collectively declaring that young Nigerians no longer need to risk the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe. All they need now are skills,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of EBNC, Charles Adzo, disclosed that each artisan would remit ₦300,000 monthly to support their families and also contribute to a revolving account to benefit other Benue indigenes in the future.

“The beneficiaries have agreed to contribute a certain amount of their wages every month towards their families and towards a revolving account to be managed by the Benue State Government. ₦300,000 is no small amount of money, this will boost their local economies and create opportunities for others,” Adzo stated.

He described the initiative as the beginning of greater opportunities, noting that the artisans would contribute meaningfully to both the Belarusian and Nigerian economies.