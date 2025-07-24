FG Selects Treasury Officers To Oversee 40 Donor Projects

The Federal Government has designated top Treasury Officers to manage funds allocated to over 40 donor-funded projects across the country.

The selected officers are currently participating in a retreat in Abuja, organized by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), aimed at equipping them for their new roles.

Speaking at the Federal Projects Financial Management Department Retreat on Thursday, the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, urged the officers to treat the assignment with utmost responsibility.

Represented by the Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Akuagwu Raphael Chucks, Ogunjimi said, “You have been entrusted with not just public funds, but borrowed funds that must be repaid, if not in our time, then in that of our children.”

He emphasized that it was a rare privilege for the officers to be selected from among many to safeguard the nation’s future as “the first gatekeepers of critical public funds represented by over 40 donor-funded projects.”

“The government is solidly behind you as you execute your mandate and contribute your quota toward achieving the various Project Development Objectives (PDOs),” he said.

The AGoF described the retreat as a vital platform for reflection, collaboration, and strategic planning to improve federal project financial management.

He urged participants to “explore innovative solutions and share best practices that ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing public resources.”

“This is an era of increasing complexity and scrutiny in public finance, making your roles more critical than ever,” Ogunjimi stated.

He further encouraged the officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ensure that projects deliver real value to citizens.

“As you navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, remain committed to excellence. The OAGF stands firmly behind you,” he concluded.