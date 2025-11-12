The Federal Government is seeking veterans’ support to restore security and promote economic development in previously insurgent-occupied areas.

According to the statement on Wednesday by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, the veterans will be engaged under a new programme titled “Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits Programme (RUSEB-P).”

The Minister noted that the programme is strategically designed to leverage the expertise of retired, agile military veterans.

Badaru, however, said a dedicated committee is currently finalising the implementation framework, noting that the strategic vision extends beyond immediate support, encompassing the long-term, impactful engagement of seasoned veterans.

“By engaging veterans to reinforce local security and initiate projects like farming and mining, RUSEB-P will prevent the resurgence of terrorism, revitalise local economies, and strengthen national security and cohesion.

“To this end, the Ministry is developing a critical new initiative named the ‘Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits Programme (RUSEB-P).”

Badaru added that the Ministry was also introducing the “Thank A Soldier” QR Code, a digital initiative that enables Nigerians at home and abroad to send personalised messages of appreciation and encouragement to serving troops and pay tributes to the fallen.

“The ‘Thank A Soldier’ QR Code will be launched immediately following this briefing, aligning with our drive to modernise engagement through digital inclusion and youth participation,” the Minister said.

He urged Nigerians to honour gallant men and women who embody valour, discipline and unity, which are the very pillars of our democracy and symbols of our sovereignty. Badaru said the government was also strengthening support for veterans through digital innovation, including the establishment of a “Veterans’ Databank and Call Centre. He explained that the initiative, which will be formally launched as part of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day activities, will provide a central platform for efficient service delivery, improved response time to grievances and highly targeted welfare support. He also revealed plans to review the Nigerian Legion Act, seeking to rename it the Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN). He said reform will strengthen the legal framework for veterans’ benefits and reintegration programmes. “The ministry, in demonstration of fairness and national reconciliation, has successfully enrolled 2,141 Civil War veterans who fought on the Nigerian side but retired before meeting the stipulated pension qualifying years, ensuring all sacrifices are duly recognised. The Defence Health Maintenance Limited (DHML) now serves over 400,000 enrollees, including more than 205,000 veterans and their families, guaranteeing comprehensive primary, secondary and tertiary care across every state,” the minister said.