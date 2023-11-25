FG Seeks UN’s Support On Correctional Service Reform

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has solicited the assistance of the United Nations (UN) in ongoing efforts to decongest correctional facilities across the country. The former parliamentarian made the appeal during his presentation at the International Donor Round Table on Correctional Service Reform organized by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC.

According to him, prison reform efforts will achieve better result when government, civil society groups, and international community show more commitment. A statement, yesterday, by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Baba- tunde, quoted the minister as saying that: “There is a lot to do in the area of decongesting our correctional facilities.

“From our audits, we have too many inmates who are awaiting trials. We also have many others who are illegally detained. “With over 80,000 inmates, we were able to decongest by only 5% with the N585 million fines we cleared on Saturday. “Today, we seek the support of the United Nations as there is an urgent need for government, civil society groups, and the international communities to contribute their quota to re-engineering the system.

“This is the era of Renewed Hope. We need to partner with you to see how we can leverage on your technical expertise”. Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo has frowned at abuse of power by correctional facility officials, , vowing to deal with those found to have abused power. Hear him: “Any controller caught taking money from a big man to lock up a poor man without a detention warrant will be expelled from the service.

“We are here to fill in the gap for the weakest in the society. We are here, as a government, to be the voice of the voiceless, and the strength of the weakest. “Never again should the freedom of anybody be taken away on the basis of his weakness. “Trust is something you don’t ask for – you earn it. This government wants to work to earn your trust and loyalty.

“We are doing things differently, and ready to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where Nigerians can have a better life, and brighter future”.