FG Seeks UNICEF’s Involvement In Renewed Hope Ward-Based Devt

The Federal Government has urged the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other Development Partners to collaborate and support the Renewed Hope Agenda Ward-based Development Programme.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, made this urgent call during a courtesy visit by the new UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed.

The programme, which will focus on tackling poverty at the ward level, will lead to an increase in economic activities and encourage sufficient production of agricultural produce in the 8809 local communities of the country, a statement issued by Director of information Osagie Jacobs J. I (Mrs.).

Bagudu noted that since UNICEF has field offices across the country, it was well positioned to communicate the Federal Government’s interventions at the ward level.

The Minister appreciated the support of UNICEF and other development partners, while emphasising that Nigeria is willing to collaborate with development partners to shape the future of multilateralism.

The Minister informed the new representative that Nigeria was in the final stages of reviewing its National Development Plan for 2026-2030 and thus solicited support from development partners for clear commitments.

The Minister took the opportunity of the courtesy call to inform UNICEF about the Renewed Hope Agenda Ward-Based Development Programme, which is modelled after India’s programme to stabilise the macro economy following the reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bagudu wished Ms. Wafaa Saeed success in her new assignment in Nigeria. The new Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, praised Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa while assuring UNICEF’s full commitment and support in partnering with Nigeria to achieve its national development plans.