FG Seeks To Raise N450bn Via Three Bond Auction

The Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) is seeking, to raise N450 billion from the public through bonds auction.

A bond offering circular issued by DMO on Monday revealed the bond applications are open in three categories: The first is a five-year bond with a 19.30% coupon rate, originally issued in April 2029, and the government plans to raise N100 billion from this reopening.

The second offering is a seven-year bond, first issued in February 2031, with an 18.50% coupon rate, through which the government aims to secure N150 billion.

The third offer, is a new issuance of a ten-year bond, the FGN January 2035 bond, targeting N200 billion.

The debt management agency said the auction will take place on January 27, 2025, with a settlement date of January 29, 2025.

DMO directs interested investors to participate in the bond auction through authorised Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs).

These institutions, including leading financial entities such as Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd, and United Bank for Africa Plc, among others, will facilitate subscriptions for the bonds.

