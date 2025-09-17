FG Seeks Subregional Collaboration To Tackle Hunger

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday urged subregional bodies to institute stronger collaboration to end hunger through strategic agriculture investments. He made the call at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) National and Subregional Hand-in-Hand Forum in Abuja.

According to him, hunger is one of the major issues causing a spike in the festering global insecurity, which requires urgent collective action. He said: “Nothing unifies humanity as much as hunger. “It is the great equaliser that reveals our vulnerabilities and the shared fragility of our existence.

“Every threat to food availability is an invitation to stand together, compare notes, and find collective means of scaling up production.” Shettima also urged Nigerian youths to venture into agriculture, noting that the country has vast arable land capable of boosting economic prosperity.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, while presenting Nigeria’s $3.14 billion investment portfolio under the FAO Hand-inHand Initiative, said the Bola Tinubu administration is serious about promoting agricultural investments.