FG Seeks Stronger Blue Economy Partnerships

The Federal Government is exploring increased cooperation in blue economy development, marine conservation, and capacity building across West and Central Africa.

Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, stated this on Monday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration among technical experts and institutional leaders to boost the blue economy sector in Africa.

According to him, this will support development, conservation, and capacity building across the West and Central African sub-region.

“Nigeria remains committed to protecting and sustainably managing ocean resources. “We will continue to drive inclusive, science-based, and economically viable solutions for the ocean economy,” Oyetola said.

He added that coordinated global action is urgently needed to protect marine ecosystems and promote sustainable ocean resource use.

Oyetola called for faster transition to a resilient ocean economy and increased funding for SDG-14 targets. He stressed the need to align marine science with policymaking to safeguard the planet’s largest ecosystem.

He further urged global commitment to expanding marine protected areas. Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to global engagement and international partnerships for innovation, investment, and sustainable marine practices.

