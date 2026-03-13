FG Seeks Shift In Scientific Research

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Permanent Secretary Fatima Mahmood has called for a fundamental shift in how scientific research is utilized within the public sector.

In a statement Wednesday, she stressed that the true value of research lies in the ability to translate it into tangible services for ordinary people.

Mahmood said this when she received the Atlantic International Research Centre (AIR-Centre) Director Miguel Miranda.

The PS stressed that research initiatives must go beyond theoretical knowledge to deliver practical solutions that improve livelihoods, enhance environmental sustainability, and support policy formulation within Nigeria’s blue economy.

She said: “This is an area we are not just interested in, we are committed to it. We want to see documentation that helps us make wellinformed decisions to move this sector forward.”