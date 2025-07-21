FG Seeks Reflection On Buhari’s Enduring Legacies

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the enduring legacies of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume made the call yesterday at the National Church Service which was part of the activities observed to mourn the former President.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Affairs in the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, Akume described the late President Buhari as a disciplined and principled leader whose life and service exemplified conviction, pa triotism, and integrity.

He said: “Though not perfect, he fought a good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. His legacy in national security, social protection, and institutional reforms – including the Petroleum Industry Act – will remain part of Nigeria’s development history.”

The SGF also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri, in honour of the late President’s contributions to national development.