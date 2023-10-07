FG Seeks Partnership With EU for Nigeria to Support Africa

The Federal Government has sought a working partnership with the European Union (EU) as to be of support not only to West Africa but the continent in general.

This came as the EU reassured of its relentless support for the development policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it would continue to identify more areas of collaboration.

According to a release by a spokesman in the Presidency, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President while receiving the Managing Director of the EU, External Service, Rita Laranjinha, on the forthcoming Ministerial Dialogue to be held on October 19 this year, reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to remain open to interventions that work, adding that mutual and beneficial partnerships remained the utmost in President Tinubu’s foreign policy directive.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration remained a breath of fresh air, observing that despite its current share of challenges, “the nation, like a phoenix, will rise from the ashes of despair and soar.