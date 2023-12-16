FG Seeks Media Support To Achieve Open Defecation-Free Target By 2025

The Federal Government has solicited the support of the media to scale up the campaign against open defecation in order to achieve the 2025 Open Defecation Free (ODF) target.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev made the call during a media round table explaining that though significant progress has been made with 105 Local Governments in the country, achieving open defecation-free, more needed to be done if the country must achieve the target by scaling up the campaign.

Prof. Utsev maintained that in order to achieve food security in the country and deliver on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, his Ministry has set a monitoring and evaluation framework for its 12 River Basins in the country including the development of key performance indicators for measuring the deliverables that will ensure the effectiveness of the irrigation strategies.

He announced plans by the Ministry to complete all its ongoing projects across the country including dams and other water projects as well as ensure that the priority areas and mandate of the Ministry were achieved in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President in the water and sanitation sector.

A statement by the Minister’s media aide, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen, said the Minister also met with the World Bank team led by its Country Director Shubham Chaudory who were in his office to brief him on the workings of the bank and the need to work together to ensure that Nigerians have access to clean and safe water.