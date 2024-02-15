FG Seeks Global Stakeholders’ Support to Improve Competence on AI

As part of effort to build solid Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria, the Federal Government has been seeking the support of global experts in training the Nigerian youths to be experts. The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said he had been engaging experts from abroad to improve the local competence in AI. According to him, “we’ve made some improvements to the format to focus more on outcomes and establish a clear connection with our strategic blueprint objectives. “Last week, we had several engagements with global stakeholders to support the delivery of a number of our targets including improving our competence in AI, strengthening our plans for nationwide broadband coverage, and enriching our technical talent initiatives.” Tijani said the country was targeting 90 per cent broadband penetration.

He said: “In view of the critical target of our 90% broadband penetration across Nigeria, the Honourable Minister and the DG of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah met with senior executives of Cis- co at the company’s campus in North Carolina to explore how the setting up of a Broadband Innovation Centre could contribute to a deeper understanding of modern and appropriate technologies and potential business models to help achieve our target. “Cisco’s extensive experience in deploying tech training was another discussion area. The discussion focussed on the possibility of introducing some of the existing programmes in the Cisco Networking Academy to deepen the offerings in the 3MTT programme and exploring already existing technology platforms to deepen the reach of the talent accelerator pro- gramme.

The Cisco Network Academy is an IT skills and career building programme for learning institutions and individuals worldwide which has run for over 20 years all over the world.” In October last year, as part of his agenda, the Communications Minister launched a programme to empower Nigerians with technology skills. Tijani, in a social media post, said the Federal Government intended to train three million technical talents (3MTT) by 2025 with the initiative. He said the programme would create a pipeline of technical talent across Nigeria to help the ministry achieve its aim of making the country a net exporter of talent. According to the minister, the 3MTT would also contribute to the growth of the digital economy, and create employment for an unspecified number of trainers. In the first phase of the programme, Tijani said, 30,000 tech talents across Nigeria will be trained in the next three months.

He noted that the scheme is not limited to the youths, as persons above 45 years can also apply. “This is a unique opportunity to be part of a pioneer group of organisations and individuals in our National Digital Transformation journey and I’m looking forward to receiving your applications at this link here – https://3mtt. nitda.gov.ng,” Tijani wrote. In a statement on the web- site of the programme, the ministry said interested organisations that want to provide trainers are required to download the document via this portal.

The Federal Government said participants will learn software development, UI/UX design, data analysis and visualisation, quality assurance, product management, data science, animation, AI/machine learning, cybersecurity, game development, cloud computing and devops. “The training is hybrid, meaning that it combines online and in-person components. While the majority of the training can be done remotely, there are aspects that will require in-person training,” the ministry said in the statement.