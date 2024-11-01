FG Seeks Economic Gains From Relations With France, China, Denmark

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said the cordial relations between Nigeria, France, China, and Denmark over many years should translate into mutual economic benefits for citizens, particularly in key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

He gave assurances of expanding economic diplomacy at a ceremony to receive Letters of Credence from French Ambassador Marc Fonbaustier; Danish Ambassador Jens Ole Bach Hansen; and Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai.

According to a presidential statement, the President, who was scheduled to pay a state visit to France, told the French envoy that his friendship with President Emmanuel Macron, and the diplomatic ties between both countries, should be felt by citizens.

He urged French support for the ongoing reforms in the country, which seeks to strengthen institutions and improve the livelihood of citizens.

Tinubu said: “Macron has been a good friend over many years, and I am looking forward to the State Visit in Paris to solidify our relationship and ensure that our citizens also share in the gains of diplomacy between both countries.

“I am happy you are not a stranger in Africa from your background. Nigeria is the biggest country on the continent, and the headquarters of ECOWAS is based here.

“We have an open-door policy, and we want your investors to take advantage of it. “Our collaboration is essential for Africa, ECOWAS and Nigeria. You can always get in touch through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or the Chief of Staff to the President.’’

