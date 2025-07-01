FG Seeks Dialogue To Resolve FCT Teachers’ Strike

The Federal Government called for dialogue and unity to resolve the teachers’ strike in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage for primary school teachers.

The Minister of Education Olatunji Alausa acknowledged the concerns raised by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, and emphasized the vital role teachers play in Nigeria’s foundational education system.

In a statement, he reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to the welfare, dignity, and professional development of teachers at all levels.

“In line with the principles of cooperative governance and shared responsibility, the ministry will sustain its mediation efforts among stakeholders to foster constructive dialogue,” Alausa said. He urged Area Council Chairmen to take proactive steps toward an amicable resolution.

Alausa highlighted the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which includes reforms in basic education such as infrastructure upgrades, digital learning, curriculum modernization, and teacher development.