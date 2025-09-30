FG Seeks Collaboration On National Devt Plan

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Ababakar Bagudu, has urged players across all sectors of the economy to contribute to the new National Development Plan. The minister made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit to his office by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) delegation, led by its Representative and Regional Director, Mr Philbert Johnson, at the weekend.

Bagudu stated the need to galvanise all sectoral players to contribute to the new national development plan, ensuring inclusivity and comprehensive development of the sectors for the NDP 2026-2030. He observed that one of the problems hindering economic growth was Nigerians’ dependence on social media, which positioned Nigeria alongside other well-developed nations.

He criticised social media for not questioning the stages of the country’s development. He, therefore, called for raising public awareness to understand the economic dynamics of production and the provision of subsidies by developed countries, in order to set the record straight.

Bagudu informed the UNIDO delegation that Nigeria had started reviewing the National Development Plan (NDP2025-2030), as the NDP2021-2025 will expire in December 2025, with industrialisation being included in the next plan.

He emphasised Nigeria’s dedication to industrialisation as a key pillar of national development, while highlighting the systemic barriers faced by developing countries in the global economy. “Your visit comes at a crucial moment as Nigeria concludes the 2021–2025 National Development Plan and works on a successor plan,” he said, adding, “industrialisation remains a central pillar of this process because it offers the pathway to higher-quality jobs, inclusive prosperity, and stronger global competitiveness.”

He noted that despite Africa’s potential, global distortions had made it increasingly difficult for developing countries to industrialise. “The reality today is that industrial development is not always driven by competitiveness, but by countries with stronger economic muscle using their advantages to crowd out others.

This creates a distorted playing field where even basic industrial activity becomes a struggle for African economies,” he explained. Bagudu urged UNIDO to take a more active role in helping countries like Nigeria face these challenges. He said: “We need partners who can help us think creatively, who can articulate pathways that compensate for the disadvantages imposed by the current order.

We believe that Nigeria, with its large population and vibrant economy, can highlight issues that matter not only to us but also to smaller African nations. But we cannot do this alone.” The minister also highlighted the geopolitical uncertainties shaping industrial growth, from shifting trade policies in advanced economies to rising protectionism, which he said have left developing countries more vulnerable. “We find ourselves in a time when the principles that once upheld fairness are being eroded.

Countries that should be champions of equity are instead adopting policies that hinder the growth of developing nations. Yet we cannot afford to abandon industrialisation. We must find a way forward,” he said. In his reply, Johnson praised the minister’s leadership and Nigeria’s ongoing partnership with UNIDO.

He mentioned that six months earlier, the UNIDO Director-General had signed the Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) with Nigeria, marking an important milestone in deepening collaboration. “We profoundly appreciate your unwavering support in transforming the Country Programme into a PCP.

Nigeria remains a vital partner for UNIDO, not only because of its size and influence in Africa but also due to your ministry’s central role in planning, donor coordination, and data management,” Johnson said.

He noted that the next step in operationalising the PCP was the establishment of a National Coordinating Body (NCB) to determine Nigeria’s priorities and guide the programme’s implementation.“We are eager to begin implementation, but the ownership of this process lies with Nigerian authorities.

Until the NCB is in place, our ability to deploy resources is limited. We are therefore working closely with your ministry and the Ministry of Industry to fast-track this process,” he explained. Johnson also outlined UNIDO’s ongoing efforts in Nigeria, including support for renewable energy projects, circular economy initiatives, and small-scale industrial ventures, reaffirming the organisation’s willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian government to promote sustainable and inclusive growth.