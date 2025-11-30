FG Seeks ATCON Collaboration On 4,000 Telecom Towers Presidential Directive

The Federal Government is set to partner with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) to implement a presidential directive mandating the installation of 4,000 new telecommunications towers across the country.

The initiative aims to deepen connectivity in underserved and rural communities.

Speaking at the Minister-Regulator and Telecom Executive Forum 2025 in Abuja over the weekend, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the new towers would help connect an additional 20 million Nigerians to digital services.

Tijani noted that the government has already diagnosed the challenges confronting the sector, adding that solutions have been captured in the Digital Economy Bill, which is currently awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s assent.

He said the administration is committed to ensuring the full success of its digital transformation agenda.

“We’re talking about the president’s mandate to invest in 4,000 towers. Imagine what will happen when we bring an additional 20 million people who are currently unconnected into the digital economy. We are focused on so many things.

“The rise of the Digital Economy Bill is very close to reality. That bill will completely transform the digital economy in this country,” he said.

In his remarks, ATCON President, Mr. Tony Emoekpere, acknowledged the sector’s growth despite persistent challenges, stating that members of the association remain committed to shared values that promote sustainable development.

He said the Forum and Awards Night were created to bring together policymakers and industry players to deliberate on critical issues affecting the telecom sector while also recognising outstanding contributions.

At the awards ceremony, several individuals and organisations received the Telecoms Excellence Awards, including the governors of Benue, Cross River, Ogun, and Nasarawa States, as well as the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.