FG, Security Forces Complicit In Plateau Pogrom, Says MBF

Apparently perturbed by the persistent massacre of innocent citizens of Plateau State by yet to be identified terrorists that have killed hundreds of people, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday accused the Federal Government and security forces of complicity in the ethnic cleansing of the indigenous nationalities in the state. Besides, the Forum has identified Mahanga Forest as the infamous launching ground for all attacks against the people. National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, said it was indeed worried that the Federal Government, whose responsibility it is to protect the lives and property of all citizens, has reportedly abdicated its constitutional responsibility as provided for in Section 14(b) of the 1999 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Pogu said: “It is no longer news that the hideout from which these insurgents/terrorists launch their attacks on the states of Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Southern Kaduna is known to government and security forces for decades yet they have deliberately fortified this evil theatre from any destruction thus providing a safe haven for these terrorists to smuggle arms, train their mercenaries and unleash unimaginable terror on innocent citizens without any provocation whatsoever.” The Middle Belt leader noted that the unrelenting massacre of the people in the Middle Belt States particularly the ongoing attacks on the Plateau “has shown without any vestige of pessimism that the government and security forces are complicit in the ethnic cleansing of the indigenous ethnic nationalities that are not part of the Sokoto Caliphate.

“Mahanga, a forest which lies at the foot of the hills of Bokkos L.G.A of Plateau State and borders Wamba L.G.A of Nasarawa State to the South, is the in- famous launching ground of all attacks against our people in the last two decades and fully known to government and security forces. “The complicity of the government and security forces is that they have shielded this autonomous Fulani community which is known to house all manner of weapons including missiles that are used to destabilise the peaceful coexistence of the country without ever invading and uprooting them from the forest. “This same tactic of nurturing and fortifying terrorist camps finds expression in the Mandara Hills in Borno and Alagarno where the military moved the entire residents of over 11,000 people from Sabon Gari leaving the whole road between Biu and Dambua for the terrorists to operate freely even collecting tolls on the highway.

“This implicates the government of collusion with these armed non-state actors to kill and maim our people with the intent to eclipse our heritage and existence. “Our resolve to confront headlong this abysmal and surreptitious extinction of our people is anchored on our quest for the liberation of Middle-Belt states from the oppressive and tyrannical manipulations of external forces that have retarded development in our region. “We shall take the bull by the horn to defend our people as the last option left to us predicated on our land, our people and our heritage.

“We shall never again accept the ignoble and inferior status imposed on our people by the caliphate and Nigerian government acting in connivance with security forces to drive us out of our ancestral homeland. This is in view of the fact that our forefathers who fought to keep this country united are warriors who deserve nothing but respect and honour.” The MBF urged governors within the region to rise up to the responsibility of safeguarding lives of citizens through the maximum utilisation of vigilante in communities under attacks to stem the tide of these massacres since they lack autonomy over the military and police forces.

He stressed the need for establishment of State Police as “the only panacea left to secure the country from a full blown war as arms stockpile is on an alarming increase giving the ineffectiveness of government in guaranteeing the security of lives and property of Nigerians”.