FG Secures N700bn To Deploy 1.1m Meters

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu says the Federal Government has secured about N700 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to deploy 1.1 million meters nationwide by the end of 2025.

He said the government would thereafter roll out two million meters annually over the next five years under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI). Adelabu said this yesterday in Lagos at the 2025 Nigerian Energy Forum (NEF).

According to him, the initiative aims to close Nigeria’s metering gap, improve transparency, and enhance the financial stability of the power sector.

He said the PMI complements the 3.2 million meters being procured through the World Bank’s Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP), positioning the country to bridge the metering gap within five years.

The minister added that the government was leveraging bilateral funding and development finance to attract private investment and expand electricity access in underserved communities, schools, hospitals, and public institutions.