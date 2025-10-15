FG Secures Jobs For Professors, Lecturers In Sierra Leone, Uganda

The Federal Government yesterday deployed 12 Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers, comprising professors and lecturers to Sierra Leone and Uganda to bridge educational gaps. The deployment was carried out by the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) Director-General Yusuf Yakub.

Addressing the volunteers during the deployment, he lauded President Bola Tinubu for supporting the 4-D foreign policy initiative aimed at empowering Nigerian professionals to bridge the educational gaps in other African countries.

He said before now, the deployment was almost at a standstill but since Tinubu office, priority had been given to soft power diplomacy. Yakub said: “That is why we have been deploying at least averagely three times in a month, just few weeks ago we deployed some TAC volunteers and today we are deploying to two countries.”