FG Secures Jobs For 39 Artisans In Belarus

Thirty-nine Nigerian artisans have departed for Belarus under the National Directorate of Employment’s (NDE) International Job Placement Programme. It is a Federal Government initiative aimed at promoting safe and regular migration pathways for skilled workers.

The beneficiaries, all from Benue State, will take up employment opportunities in Belarus’s construction sector as part of the government’s effort to create jobs and reduce irregular migration.

Speaking at a pre-departure ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to reducing unemployment and promoting safe, orderly labour migration.

She said: “This ceremony is more than a send-off, it affirms our shared resolve to build a labour ecosystem that allows Nigerians not just to work, but to excel wherever opportunities arise.”