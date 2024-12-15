FG Secures Conviction Of Over 200 Suspected Terrorists

Share

…125 sentenced in July

The Federal Government has secured the conviction of over 200 suspected terrorists and other violent extremists in phase 6 of the ongoing trial holding at Kainji Detention Facility.

A total of 237 cases bordering on banditry, insurgency, violent agitation, and insurrection, among others, were considered during the aforementioned phase that lasted between December 9 and 13.

The convicted individuals received various sentences, including the death penalty, life imprisonment, and terms of 20 to 70 years, reflecting the severity of their crimes.

Sunday Telegraph reports that phase 5 of the trials, which held in July, saw the conviction of 125, out of 143 cases brought before the special court.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Strategic Communication Department, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

According to the statement, the trials, conducted by five judges of the Federal High Court in strict compliance with international standards of justice, marked a critical step in restoring peace and stability in affected regions across the country.

The statement read: “Among those sentenced to the maximum penalty were individuals found guilty of heinous offences, including attacks on women and children, destruction of religious sites, the slaughter of innocent civilians, and the abduction of women and children in brutal assault at Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State.

“Additionally, individuals involved in terrorism financing – a critical enabler of violent activities – were sentenced to life imprisonment, underscoring the Federal Government’s unyielding resolve to dismantle all aspects of terrorist networks.

“This achievement highlights the government’s commitment to delivering justice for victims of terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation oversaw the trials in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“This coordinated effort ensured a transparent and efficient judicial process, the sustenance of effective administration of justice”.

It added thus: “While the Department of the Public Prosecution of the Federation continues to lead and mobilising for fair, transparent and efficient judicial process which is a critical step in reinforcing public trust in the country’s justice system, reinforcing public trust in the Nigeria’s justice system.

“While the Department of the Public Prosecutions led the legal process, the NCTC-ONSA coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic counterterrorism measures, reaffirming the Federal Government’s determination to hold perpetrators accountable, protect victims’ rights and uphold the rule of law.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the administration has significantly strengthened the capacities of institutions, including the military, police, intelligence, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to facilitate the swift and effective administration of justice.

“Measures have also been implemented to ensure the safety of judicial officers, witnesses, and other stakeholders involved in the trials.

“This initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to global best practices in prosecuting terrorism-related cases and aligns with international conventions aimed at protecting fundamental rights”.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu commended the judiciary, military, police, and other security agencies for their dedication to this landmark achievement.

They urged Nigerians to remain united, vigilant, and proactive in reporting suspicious activities to appropriate authorities, as the nation strives toward a safer and more secure future.

