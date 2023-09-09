FG Secured $14B Investment Pledges in India –Elumelu

…Says Now Best Time to Invest in Nigeria

Businessman and Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu has revealed that Indian investors have pledged investments of almost $14 billion to the country. Elumelu stated that the pledges follow President Tinubu’s commitment to create the enabling environment for foreign investments to thrive in Nigeria.

While urging Indian private sector players to seize the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to invest in the country, he said the feat was achieved during the Nigeria-India Presidential Round- table and Conference on Wednesday, in New Delhi, India.

The meeting was jointly organised by the High Commission of Nigeria to India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC). Elumelu invited Indian private sector leaders to join him and other global investors in accessing the rapidly evolving Nigerian economy, which is home to 20 percent of Africans and one of the largest consumer populations globally.

“This is the time to invest in Nigeria. I speak as a private sector investor in Nigeria; the companies in our group’s investment portfolio demonstrate the opportunity. I believe you also can take advantage of our track record and success. “Nigeria is a huge mar- ket; over 200 million people with the largest economy on the continent.”