FG Seals 3 Factories Over Safety Violations In Ogun

…Accuses Firms Of Neglecting Workers’ Welfare

In a sweeping enforcement exercise, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has ordered the immediate sealing of three companies in Ogun State for failing to comply with workplace safety standards, while sharply criticising their management for a “blatant disregard for human lives.”

The affected facilities are African Refractory and Allied Products (ARAP), African Non-Ferrous Industries Limited, and Metalworld Recycling Limited, all located in the Ogijo area of the state.

However, Vedanta Metal Industries Limited, also in Ogijo, was spared after inspectors confirmed its adherence to regulatory requirements.

Speaking during the inspection and sealing exercise, a visibly displeased Onyejeocha revealed that the closures were not sudden actions but the culmination of persistent negligence.

She disclosed that the defaulting companies had been issued formal warnings and specific directives as far back as December 9, yet failed to implement any corrective measures.

“The truth of the matter is that they don’t care about people’s lives,” Onyejeocha stated emphatically, adding: “We gave them a notification and caution. Ministry staff came here to inspect and pointed out exactly what they were doing wrong, like the factory premises needing to be well-kept. Right now, we are swimming in dust here. They have done nothing. I am shocked that they admitted receiving the letter and still did nothing.”

The Minister took the management of the companies to task over hazardous working conditions and the lack of adequate health provisions for workers.

During a heated exchange with one of the factory representatives, she demanded proof that their production processes were safe, specifically challenging claims that dust emissions posed no health risks.

“Examine your product and your production process. What is the result? Show us the proof in black and white that it cannot lead to health issues,” she demanded, referencing concerns about employee illnesses.

Onyejeocha highlighted a disturbing pattern of worker fatalities in the industrial zone, lamenting that the reported deaths are likely just a fraction of the actual toll.

“People are dying, and the numbers are increasing on a daily basis, unaccounted for. It is only the people who shout out that you hear about. There are people dying in silence. We had a case of about 30-something people in a couple of months, another of about 20, and then this month, the young boy whose sister shared the story of what transpired in the hospital,” she complained.

In addition to the closure, Onyejeocha warned that further sanctions would be applied according to the provisions of the Labour Act.

She also addressed the apparent conflict between federal standards and the oversight of state environmental agencies.

While acknowledging the presence of the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency, she cautioned against the compromise of federal safety benchmarks.

“It shouldn’t be a conflict; we should complement each other. The problem is compromise. If state agencies see infractions and don’t enforce them, and we come and see the same issues, that is why companies stop listening.

“If I am doing oversight, I must see the real thing. If they say it is good for them, it must also be good for the Ministry of Labour and Employment,” she explained.