FG Seals 2 Ogun Firms Over Safety Violations

The Federal Government yesterday sealed two companies located in the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

True Metals Nigeria Limited and Phoenix Steel Mills Limited were sanctioned for serious safety infractions and environmental degradation.

True Metals Nigeria Limited, an export group dealing in non-ferrous metals such as lead products, lead alloys, lead ingots, and copper products, was found to be recycling used batteries into lead for export.

Both companies were deemed culpable for compromising worker safety and maintaining unhealthy working conditions.

While sealing the facilities, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, claimed that the companies had compromised the health and safety standards required to operate in Nigeria, insisting they must remain sealed until they rectify all identified issues.

She said: “Occupational Safety and Health is one of the mandates of my ministry.

“So routinely, we come to check factories and see that they’re complying with all the safety measures for our workers. This is one of those routine checks.”