Fg Saves $43.3m Daily From Combating Oil Theft –Tantita

The activities of private security operators in combating crude oil theft in Nigeria is estimated to save the nation over $43.2million daily. One of the private security contractors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, made this disclosure in Lagos.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) Annual Lecture on Wednesday, the Executive Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, noted that the Nigeria’s crude oil production had increased by more than 480,000 barrels, which amounts to $43.2million at $90 per barrel.

Warredi, who is also a former Director of Shipping Development at Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), highlighted the crucial roles of private security operators, noting that perpetrators of crude oil theft had planted CCTV cameras in creeks to monitor their illicit activities. He said: “We have places where grass may not grow for the next 100 years because of crude oil theft and associated activities.

In the past, these operators utilised fire to process the crude oil but they realised that security operators have drones and night vision capabilities to see the fire trails. “So, they moved to electricity, but we discovered their illicit activities with electric and they translated to phosphoric acid. They pour the crude oil into several drums and pour phosphoric acid, then wait for six hours for the acid to convert the crude to diesel that will be fetched from the top.”

Warredi stressed that having chased most of the perpetrators of crude oil theft away from the land areas, they restrategised and moved to the creeks to attack oil well heads. He explained: “They connect hoses from the wellheads into their storage. These transactions usually take place at night as they go to the wellheads with canoes to fetch crude oil without minding the pollution or possibility of fire outbreak.

“If the pressure isn’t strong enough, they use a reservoir to fetch the oil. Some of these oil connections flow through cassava farms and farm settlements that you wouldn’t suspect to be involved in crude oil theft.” Speaking on the activities of private security operators in Secure Anchorage Area (SAA), Warredi wondered why a nation would carve out a portion on water like a land and sell it to somebody. According to him, “with SAA, a vessel is entering the place and you say no you cannot enter here because you did not pay.

However, the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) declared the right of passage on the waters for vessels? Nigeria is a signatory to that law, so I am sorry if I made mistakes at that time with my conviction about SAA. Nonetheless, I still stand by it. I will never ever entertain a situation in my country where people will pay to access the waters.”