FG Salutes MTN Nigeria For Progress On Enugu – Onitsha Road Reconstruction

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi has praised MTN Nigeria its contractors for the quality and pace of reconstruction work on the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

Speaking to reporters in Enugu after inspecting road reconstruction in the South East by the Federal Government, he said President Bola Tinubu deserved praise for his determination to develop the region.

The former Ebonyi State governor said: “The Enugu–Onitsha Road has been a nightmare for decades. Previous governments, up to eight of them, never worked on this road. “What we are seeing today is due to the audacity, determination, and love President Tinubu has for the people of the South East.”

According to him, the 107-kilometre project was initially awarded to MTN Nigeria under the tax credit scheme for N202 billion, with about N50 billion worth of work completed before the current administration assumed office.

Umahi said naira depreciation and the removal of fuel subsidy triggered cost escalations, prompting a rescoping of the project to align with available resources. MTN, in collaboration with subcontractors Nigercat and RCC, is presently executing the revised scope of work.