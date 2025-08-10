FG, SAGLEV Electromobility Plant Forge Path For Nigeria’s EV Future

In a landmark visit to the SAGLEV Electomobility Company Limited, and Electric Vehicle (EV) Assembly Plant in Ikorodu, Lagos, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, lauded the facility as a beacon of domestic innovation and industrial ambition.

Joined by the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin, the engagement underscored collaborative efforts between government and private sector to accelerate Nigeria’s electric mobility revolution.

As Africa’s first EV-only assembly plant, SAGLEV boasts an annual production capacity of at least 2,500 vehicles and serves as the exclusive African partner of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Asia’s second-largest auto manufacturer.

Chairman of SAGLEV, Dr. Gbenga Faleye, offered a candid review of hurdles affecting the Plant to include sluggish customs clearance, incorrect Harmonised System (HS) codes, and limited access to financing. “Currently, five containers of Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) EV parts remain stuck at the port, causing delivery delays to customers who’ve already placed orders”, he disclosed.

However, he said “we choose to focus on the opportunity, not the challenge”.

The SAGLEV Chairman stressed that direct imports of used vehicles add little value to Nigeria’s economy, while local assembly creates jobs, builds capacity, and fosters innovation.

He explained: “A regular car has 4,000 to 5,000 moving parts. EVs have 40. Which one breaks down more? This isn’t just better technology, it’s economic empowerment”.

Further on the need for financing, Faleye added that most EV drivers will charge their vehicles at home and called for more government involvement in building national charging infrastructure and launching EV financing programmes.

Responding, Oduwole praised the site as “an offshoot of years of planning, training, and partnership”, celebrating its alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ industrial policy, which prioritises homegrown enterprise.

“This is affordable, this is sustainable, it’s what can jumpstart transportation logistics in Nigeria”, Oduwole remarked. She encouraged young Nigerians to embrace credit opportunities to become EV owners and entrepreneurs, noting that SAGLEV’s vehicles consume 80 per cent less energy than traditional combustion models.

She reiterated the administration’s focus on improving trade logistics through initiatives like the National Single Window, a digital platform aimed at streamlining import-export operations by 2026.

The minister endorsed the reform agenda for small and medium-sized enterprises and urged Nigerians to support local manufacturing: “Patriotic buying is not just a slogan, it’s a strategy for inclusive growth”.

SAGLEV is primed to expand production and export EVs to African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), further positioning Nigeria as a leader in sustainable transportation across the continent.

The duo reaffirmed their shared vision: a self-sustaining electric vehicle ecosystem that empowers Nigerian workers, educates a new generation of technicians, and offers affordable mobility solutions for citizens nationwide.

A unique aspect of the facility is a decent hostel for workers, a win-win humanitarian initiative of Faleye to curb stress on the road and invariably enhance productivity.