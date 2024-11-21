FG Sacks UNIZIK Governing Council, New VC, Registrar

Share

The Federal Government yesterday dissolved the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka Governing Council and fired the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Bernard Odoh, alongside Registrar Rosemary Nwokike.

The Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe headed Governing Council was accused of not following due process in their appointments, according to a presidential statement.

It said: “After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the Governing Council.

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.”

In another statement, the Ministry of Education said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had accused the Governing Council of failing to follow due process in the appointment of Odoh and demanded the dissolution of the Council over alleged illegalities.

The ministry said: “The decision comes after it was found that the Governing Council chairman unilaterally appointed a VC who did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position.

“This led to a breakdown of law and order within the university community, causing tension and disharmony.

“The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, emphasised that urgent measures were needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation at the university, as the illegal decisions taken by the Governing Council posed a significant risk of further destabilising the institution.” It said an acting VC would be appointed and a new Governing Council constituted.

The ministry also sacked the Federal University of Health Science Otukpo (FUHSO) in Benue State Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Ohieku Salami, following alleged illegal actions, including suspending the VC “without following the prescribed procedures”.

The ministry said despite its intervention by the education ministry and formal requests to rescind the “unlawful suspension” Salami refused to comply, resorting to “abusive and threatening behaviour towards the ministry’s directors, including the permanent secretary”.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced changes in the Governing Councils of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and Federal University Lokoja (FUL) to promote national cohesion.

It said: “Following an approval by President Bola Tinubu, the swapping involves Victor Ndoma-Egba being reassigned as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of FUOYE, while Kayode Ojo will assume the same role at the Federal University Lokoja.”

