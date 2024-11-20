FG Sacks Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity VC

Share

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the removal of Professor Bernard Odoh as the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, along with the dissolution of the institution’s Governing Council.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Folashade Boriowo.

The decision comes amid allegations by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the Governing Council failed to follow due process in Odoh’s appointment.

ASUU had earlier called on the Ministry to dissolve the Council, citing multiple acts of illegalities.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has announced the dissolution of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, following grave breaches of the laws governing the university and disregard for lawful directives from the Federal Ministry of Education.

The decision comes after it was found that the Chairman of the Governing Council unilaterally appointed a Vice-Chancellor who did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position. This led to a breakdown of law and order within the university community, causing tension and disharmony.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, emphasized that urgent measures were needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as the illegal decisions taken by the Governing Council posed a significant risk of further destabilizing the institution.

“The Honourable Minister of Education has also announced the removal of Prof. Bernard Odoh, the Vice-Chancellor who was illegally appointed by the dissolved Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In accordance with the university’s founding act, an Acting Vice-Chancellor will be appointed, and a new Governing Council for the university will be constituted as soon as possible to ensure proper governance and adherence to the law.”

