FG Sacks Benue Varsity Health Pro-Chancellor Over Misconduct

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa on Wednesday announced the sacking of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, Ohieku Salami, over actions unbecoming of his office and violations of established procedures.

The Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo who made this known in a press statement said the decision followed a series of unprofessional actions by Salami.

According to the statement, despite intervention by the education ministry and formal requests to rescind the unlawful suspension, Salami refused to comply, resorting to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the ministry’s directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, noted that such conduct undermines the ministry’s supervisory role over the university and jeopardises the institution’s stability and governance.

“In line with this decision, the minister has requested the appointment of a new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, to restore proper governance and ensure the university operates in accordance with the principles of law, due process and accountability.” The statement added

