FG Rules Out Sabotage In Abuja–Kaduna Train Mishap

The Federal Government has ruled out sabotage in recent Abuja–Kaduna train derailment, attributing the incident to an operational mishap.

Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, disclosed this over the weekend while addressing State House correspondents alongside the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa.

Alkali said investigations were ongoing but noted that preliminary findings showed no evidence of foul play.

“We have fixed the point machine from here up to Kaduna, and since then, there has been no derailment. For this incident, investigations are ongoing, and we don’t want to preempt the committee’s report,” he said.

A point machine, also known as a switch motor, is a device that enables trains to change tracks by securely shifting railway turnout blades.

The minister noted that vandalism of rail infrastructure remains a recurring challenge but confirmed there was no sign of tampering at the site of the derailment. He further disclosed that four of the ten affected coaches had been successfully cleared using specialised cranes, with work ongoing to remove the rest.

Alkali added that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, was working on a comprehensive plan to safeguard railway assets nationwide. He also hinted at ongoing procurement processes to extend rail connectivity from Warri to Ajaokuta and Abuja.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows Nigeria recorded 188 derailments between 2020 and 2025, with 183 incidents occurring between 2020 and 2022: 57 in 2020, 61 in 2021, and 65 in 2022—making derailments the country’s most frequent rail accident in recent years.

Meanwhile, NRC boss Kayode Opeifa issued an unreserved apology to journalists over their treatment at the derailment site, particularly to an NTA reporter who was denied access. His apology followed a protest letter from the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), which condemned the harassment of its immediate past national chairperson, Comrade Ladi Bala.

“If any journalist or medium felt excluded or mistreated at the scene, I take full responsibility and sincerely apologise. We remain committed to transparency and will continue to provide the press with access and information,” Opeifa said.

He also reaffirmed that sabotage was not a factor, noting that initial checks showed no track tampering or structural failure.

“While rail tracks are constantly targeted by vandals nationwide, this particular incident was caused by an operational error at a junction point,” he stated.

All 618 passengers on board were safely evacuated. Twenty sustained minor injuries, while seven were hospitalised and have since been discharged, with their medical bills fully covered by the NRC.