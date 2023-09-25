FG Rolls Out Programmes For 63rd Anniversary Celebration

The Federal Government on Monday rolled out the activities for the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of the country.

The theme of this year’s anniversary, according to the the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume is “Nigeria at 63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Akume who unveiled the program of events said President Bola Tinubu has approved a modest celebration this year, taking into account the current economic challenges in the country.

He also noted that the government is collaborating with organized labor and other stakeholders to provide relief to all citizens.

According to him, the week-long event will commence with a World Press Conference on Monday, September 26, held at the National Press Center, Radio House in Abuja.

Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture, Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at State House Conference Center at 10 am

Lecture on Friday, 29th September 2023 National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am and Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm

Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am

Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October 2023 at the National Christian Center at 10:00 am

Military Parade on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00 am.

He also indicated that an anniversary lecture is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the National Mosque Conference Center in Abuja, along with the Juma’at Prayer that will be conducted at the National Mosque as part of the celebrations.

He said: “As you are aware, the president has given his approval for this 63rd anniversary to be low-key in line with the present economic realities. The theme of the anniversary is “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity”.

"In view of the above, the following programs have been lined up to mark the celebration: World Press Conference on Monday, 26th September at the National Press Center, Radio House Abuja at 11:00 am. Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture, Thursday, 28th September 2023 at State House Conference Center @ 10 am

"Lecture on Friday, 29th September 2023, National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am and Juma'at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm. Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am. Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October 2023, at the National Christian Center at 10:00 a.m. Military Parade on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00 am."

The SGF also highlighted the importance of this year’s celebration, having witnessed the seamless, successful, and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another.

Akume said: “It is particularly important at this time, having witnessed an unbroken democratic record since 1999 as well as the seamless, successful, and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another. Therefore, this calls for celebration, and we are thankful to God and Nigerians for making this possible.

“Despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region, Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance.

“Democracy affords the citizens the opportunity, through elective structures and processes, to effectively participate in the affairs of their country.

“The relationship between the people and government in a representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects, and enhances their interests.”