FG Rolls Out N1m Youth Startup Grant, N500,000 For Informal Sector

The Federal Government yesterday continued its youth empowerment drive with the rollout of N1 million startup grant for young entrepreneurs and N500,000 support packages for beneficiaries in the informal sector.

The initiatives were unveiled under the second edition of the Nigeria Youth Academy (NiYA) Startup Grants. President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, unveiled the initiatives at the State House Conference Centre, where he reaffirmed that youth empowerment remains a central pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said his administration was implementing a coordinated suite of programmes— NiYA Academy, NiYA Startup, NiYA Jobs and the newly introduced NiYA Gigs—to equip young Nigerians with digital skills, enterprise tools and pathways into the global innovation economy.

Tinubu said: “From the earliest days of this administration, I made a firm decision that Nigeria’s youths will not stand on the margins of our national development. This commitment is not political; it is personal.”