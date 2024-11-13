FG Rolls Out Entrepreneurial Opportunities In Blue Economy For Youths

Share

The Federal Government has listed entrepreneurial opportunities inherent in the Marine and Blue Economy sector for Nigerian youths to explore.

The opportunities include: marine engineering and naval architecture, ship recycling, ship repair, cadet training, seafaring and freight forwarding, ship brokering, chattering, cyber security and data science, maritime law and policy, marine insurance; marine insurance, maritime education and training, maritime research and development.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, therefore, urged academic institutions across the country to work together with government in order to harness the numerous potential inherent in the nation’s ocean and coastal resources.

The minister, who was represented by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho disclosed this at the 2024 International Conference titled:

“Advancing entrepreneurship education and practice for sustainable development in Africa,” organised by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies (IFEDS), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State that the blue economy sector promises a wealth of benefits for the growing youth population of Nigeria.

The minister added that the marine and blue economy represented a blue gold mine of entrepreneurial opportunities for African entrepreneurs and researchers.

He said: “Also available are, fisheries and aquaculture, seafood processing, fisheries science, maritime real search and development, maritime research and training, maritime biotechnology, underwater welding and diving, seabed mining.

“The marine and blue economy represent a blue gold mine of entrepreneurial opportunities for African entrepreneurs and researchers. “By harnessing innovation, embracing sustainability, and fostering collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector, we can create a thriving marine and blue economy that contributes significantly to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

“Let us work together to unlock the potential of our oceans and coastal resources, creating prosperity for our people while preserving the health of our marine ecosystems for generations to come.

The future of Nigeria is blue, and it is up to us to shape it.” The Minister said that synergies must exist between academic institutions, the government and private sector to fully optimise the opportunities inherent in the blue economy.

He added that the blue economy sector promised a wealth of benefits for the growing youth population of the beloved nation.

According to him, the sector offers scope for innovation, sustainable growth and fruitful entrepreneurial paths, saying the economic prospects offered by our blue economy are substantial and remarkable.

