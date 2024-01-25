FG Rolls Out $933m Grant To Fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria

The Federal Government has launched the implementation of the $933 million grant donated to the country by Global Fund, to help mitigate the impact of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Recipients of the grant include:

National Agency for the Control of AIDS, $10,663,394.00 (HIV/AIDS),

National AIDS and STDs Control Programme (NASCP)-FMOH, $30,038,555.00 (HIV/AIDS),

National Tuberculosis, Leprosy & Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP)-FMOH, $122,390,772.00 (Tuberculosis),

Institute for Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), $340,095,438.00 (HIV/TB (C-Grant), National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP)-FMOH, $80,877,025.00 (Malaria), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), $315, 933,900.00 (Malaria), National Tuberculosis, Leprosy & Buruli Ulcer Control Programme- FMOH, $42,557,406.00 (RSSH), Lagos State Ministry of Health, 4,100,440.00 (RSSH).

Coordinating Minister of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate who launched the Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) expected to run from 2024 to 2026, gave assurances the fund would be used judiciously, as expected results which all the principal recipients were committing to, was to achieve the 95 95, 95 by 2025, notable improvement in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

He said: “In approving the sector-wide programme, the president essentially directed that the health outcomes of Nigerians should be better than what it is and that we should all collaborate, Federal Government with state government alongside development partners,” assuring that the resources donated would be used judiciously.”

According to Pate, the Federal Government was committed to advancing improvement in the health of the population along the four pillars evidenced in governance, promoting transparency and accountability, focusing on the population health outcomes, fixing the primary health care system, improving maternal and child health to reduce mother to child transmission, fixing infrastructure, unlocking the healthcare value chain and health security, in terms of laboratory infrastructure, building the public health workforce, the surveillance systems and dealing with infectious disease.

He urged the Global Fund and the principal recipients to patronize local manufacturers in order to unlock the value chain stating that there should be trust amongst the key players while States should be diligent in the use of funds meant to help the poorest of vulnerable populations of the country.

While appreciating the efforts of Global Funds, Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Nigeria, and other development partners, Pate mentioned that strategies were in place to “enable citizens to see the humongous resources that were coming into Nigeria, what they were being used for and whether they were responding to their needs, and to bring up any issues that stand in the way of execution”

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, noted that the resources would facilitate the strengthening of Nigeria’s health system in preparedness for any future pandemics.

“Good health is core to harnessing Nigeria’s greatest asset, its human capital, as documented in Mr. President’s agenda, this is at the heart of our relentless efforts to ensure that all Nigerians are on the path to have access to improved quality health services and without financial hardship, he adduced.

“The significantly increased allocation of federal government’s budget to health and social sectors in the proposed 2024 appropriation, demonstrates unprecedented political will, and certainly goes a long way in starting to address the financial gaps that have so far limited Nigeria from achieving an efficient, equitable and quality health system.”

Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM) Hon. Amobi Ogah, assured of the Committee’s resolve to oversight every fund that has been budgeted for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in the country, in order to ensure that every kobo spent was accounted for.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary,.Federal Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, said the increase in the HIV, TB, and malaria grants in Cycle 7, would further address the critical service coverage gaps among pregnant women, children, key populations, and adolescents.