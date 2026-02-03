FG: Road Construction Critical Aspect Of RHA

The Federal government on Tuesday said the critical aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) of the present administration is road construction and maintenance.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated this at the FERMA roads summit held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President stated that road construction aimed at solving 90 per cent of the Nigerian challenges.

He, however, noted the challenges on the riad network, which he said has been under siege through intense pressure from rapid population growth and other issues.

The summit organised by FERMA had in attendance professionals, Academia, FRSC, NURTW, Minister of State for Works, Hon. Muhammadu Goronyo, MD/CEO FERMA, Dr Emeka Agbasi and other stakeholders.

In his speech, the President said, “Road infrastructure is the backbone of Nigeria’s socio-economic life. This is because roads connect our farms to markets, our cities to our industries to supply chains, our citizens to opportunities, and our communities to one another.

In practical terms, over 90 per cent of passenger and freight movement in Nigeria depends on roads. The condition, reliability, and sustainability of our federal road network therefore have a direct bearing on economic productivity, national integration, road safety, and the overall quality of life of Nigerians.

“This summit is convened at a critical moment, because our road network has been under siege through intense pressure from rapid population growth, urbanisation, increasing traffic volumes, axle overloading, climate-induced stresses, and persistent funding constraints.

“These pressures affect not only the physical condition of our roads, but also safety, security, environmental sustainability, social inclusion, and economic competitiveness.

“The consequences of these range from increased travel time and vehicle operating costs to road accidents and loss of productivity, and are too significant for us to ignore.

“It is in recognition of these realities that the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration has placed infrastructure development at the heart of national renewal. Roads are not viewed merely as construction projects, but as strategic national assets that must support inclusive growth, national cohesion, and long-term development. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is witnessing unprecedented inclusive investments in road infrastructure, driven by a commitment to quality, durability, and value for money.”

The Minister of State, Hon. Goronyo, in his address, highlighted the challenges being faced by the Ministry in constructing and maintaining roads.

He said, “The theme of this summit, ‘Sustainable Road Infrastructure for National Growth,’ goes to the heart of our mission. Roads are not merely asphalt and gravel; they are the arteries through which the lifeblood of our economy flows.

“Road transport remains Nigeria’s dominant mode of mobility, handling over 90 per cent of both passenger and goods movement. When our roads work, Nigeria moves forward.

“Yet, road abuse remains a critical challenge. Practices such as overloading, reckless driving, and unauthorised road use shorten the lifespan of our investments.

“The consequence is a heavy drain on lean government resources, forcing repeated repairs instead of allowing us to expand and modernise our network.

“Tackling road abuse is therefore essential to protecting public funds and ensuring lasting value for the Nigerian people.

“We must commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for giving priority to road infrastructure and for supporting FERMA to carry out its mandate. Under his Renewed Hope Agenda, infrastructure has been repositioned as a primary driver of national security and economic stability. Mr President’s mandate is clear: we are building a $1 trillion economy, and that economy cannot run on failed roads.”

On his part, the MD/CEO of FERMA, speaking on the theme of the summit, said, “Sustainable road infrastructure extends beyond building roads. It is about building better roads and managing them better.

“It requires a shift from short-term, reactive interventions to long-term, lifecycle-based planning. It calls for data-driven asset management, resilient design standards, predictable maintenance funding, and strong institutional coordination across all tiers of government.

“More importantly, sustainability in road infrastructure is about national growth. Well-maintained roads stimulate trade, unlock rural economies, attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen national cohesion.

“Evidence from within Nigeria clearly shows that improved road access leads to higher household incomes, better access to social services, and more inclusive economic development.

“Over the course of this Summit, we will engage in meaningful discussions on sustainable road infrastructure, road asset maintenance and management, policy implications, innovative financing, public-private partnerships, climate resilience, road safety, and capacity development.

“We will encourage participants to share their experiences and lessons from successful projects, examine what has worked and what has not, and chart a practical path forward for Nigeria’s road sector.”

The President, however, challenged FERMA to be proactive in road maintenance as he said, “A sustainable road maintenance framework must be preventive rather than reactive, planned rather than ad-hoc, and driven by evidence rather than assumptions.

“In this regard, I wish to emphasise the strategic importance of systematic road audits and robust data management. Sustainable infrastructure management begins with knowing the true condition of our assets.

“Another important factor is that FERMA must continue to strengthen routine road condition audits, safety audits, and post-failure assessments across the federal road network. More importantly, the development of a comprehensive, geo-referenced national database of failed and failing federal roads is imperative.

“Such a database should clearly document the causes of failure, whether due to design limitations, construction quality, axle overloading, drainage challenges, climate impacts, or maintenance lapses.

“With accurate and up-to-date data, Nigeria can move decisively from emergency repairs to predictive and preventive maintenance planning.”