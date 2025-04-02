FG Revokes Houses Of Defaulting NHP Subscribers

Share

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has revoked the offer of provisional allocation of houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) of defaulting subscribers.

Permanent Secretary Shuaib Belgore in a statement yesterday said the revocation affected all recipients who failed to make full and outright payment within the stipulated period of 90 days and the additional eightweek grace granted.

He said: “This decision aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in paragraph 2 of the provisional offer of allocation letter issued to beneficiaries.

“It reinforces the ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency, compliance and efficient management of the National Housing Programme.

“The revocation strictly applies to those who did not fulfill the payment requirements within the designated time-frame.” Belgore further clarified that all beneficiaries who successfully completed their payments on or before February 28 remained unaffected by the action.

He also advised that they should come to the ministry to collect their letters of allocation and proceed to take possession of the houses immediately.

