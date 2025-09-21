FG Revokes 1,263 Mineral Licenses Over Annual Service Fee Default

The Federal Government has revoked no fewer than 1,263 mineral licenses for defaulting in the payment of annual service fees. The affected licenses will be deleted from the portal of the Electronic Mining Cadastral System of the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office (MCO).

The breakdown shows that 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licenses, and 470 small-scale mining leases were affected.

By freeing up the areas previously covered, the government expects the revocation to attract fresh applications from serious investors.

Approving the action based on the recommendation of the MCO, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said enforcing the law against defaulters will deter speculators and encourage genuine investors.

“The era of obtaining licences and keeping them in drawers for the highest bidder while financially capable and industrious businessmen complain of access to good sites is over. The annual service fee is the minimum evidence of interest in mining. You don’t have to wait for us to revoke the license; the law allows you to return it if you change your mind,” the minister said.

He stressed that the revocation does not cancel the debts owed by licensees, adding that the list of defaulters will be forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover outstanding payments.

“This is to encourage due diligence and emphasise the consequences of inundating the license application process with speculative activities,” he added.

In his recommendation to the minister, the Director-General of the MCO, Engr. Simon Nkom, explained that there were initially 1,957 defaulters when the office published a notice of intention to revoke licenses in the Federal Government Gazette on June 19, 2025.

He said the delay in finalizing the revocation was due to reconciliation of payments made by some licensees through Remita after complaints were lodged.

With this latest action, the total number of mineral titles revoked under the current administration has risen to 3,794. These include 619 titles revoked for non-payment of annual service fees and 912 for dormancy last year.

The government maintained that the revocation exercise is part of ongoing reforms to sanitize the solid minerals sector, despite resistance from defaulters and their agents.