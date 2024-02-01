FG Reviews World Bank $700m Loan SURWASH Programme

The Federal Government on Thursday commenced the process of reviewing the World Bank’s $ 700 million loan supported Sustainable Rural Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme in Nigeria.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev who Chaired the the 3rd Federal Committee Meeting of the Programme, in Abuja, said there was a need to further advance the objectives of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the Revitalization of Nigeria’s WASH Sector.

Utsev noted that ” It becomes imperative for us to meet, discuss and approve the annual work plan to help kick start the program for this year 2024.

According to him, ” theTheRWASH Programme has been designed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in partnership with the World Bank to support the implementation of the National WASH Action Plan (NAP) launched in November 2018.

Through SURWASH, the Federal Government would make infrastructure investments and drive reforms in the five National WASH Action Plan areas of governance, sustainability sanitation, funding & financing, and monitoring & evaluation that serve as our Government’s overall strategy and vehicle for investment and sector reforms.

” In the second year of the program, the implementing States achieved modest results in the preparation of the Policies, Institutions, and Reforms(PIR) and implemented annual performance activities under the Performance Improvement Action Plan (PIAPs) that will enable the sustainability of the programme. Disbursements have been made according to the States for the achieved results.

” My dear colleagues, we are now here for the 3rd FSC meeting to review and approve the 2024 Programme Workplan for the smooth implementation of the SURWASH programme.

However, it is very important for the States to adequately support this Programme at the state level by providing adequate funding for their States to enable them to take advantage of this opportunity considering it is a Programme-for-Results initiative.

” This improved funding will enable us to achieve the activities set in this work plan and we should also consider scaling up our activities that will lead to improved disbursements by the end of the 2024 Programme year and hence the rating of the Programme.

“It is important to inform the committee that we are below the annual disbursements in the previous years, therefore there need for participating States to be proactive and committed to the program.

” I wish to also express our profound gratitude to President BolaAhmed Tinubu GCFR, for his untiring support to the FMWR&S. We have also resolved to contribute our quota to Mr President’s “Renewed HopeAgenda” in the area of food security and job creation.