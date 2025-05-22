FG Reviews Trade Policy Amid Proposed U.S Tariff On Nigerian Exports

Share

Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) has reviewed the country’s ongoing trade engagement with the United States following a recent proposal by the U.S. Trade Representative to impose a 14% tariff on Nigerian exports.

The development was discussed during an EMT meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Information at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the team evaluated the legal and commercial implications of the U.S. proposal, Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts in Washington, and key multilateral discussions held during the U.S.-Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.

The session featured a detailed presentation by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who outlined the Ministry’s strategic priorities.

These include improving investor retention, accelerating export diversification, and addressing regulatory inefficiencies that hinder private sector growth.

Additionally, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, presented his ministry’s updated budget framework and infrastructure plans, including logistics upgrades and new project pipelines aimed at improving trade facilitation and reducing bottlenecks across the country.

The EMT reaffirmed its commitment to implementing transparent, market-driven reforms to support private sector development, expand non-oil exports, and foster sustainable economic growth.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Edun emphasized the importance of cross-ministerial collaboration.

“Now is the time for unified action. By aligning our trade posture with global best practices and ensuring policy consistency, we can unlock greater opportunities for businesses and deepen investor confidence in Nigeria,” he said.

With coordinated policy reforms and unified action, the federal government says Nigeria is better positioned to navigate global trade dynamics and secure a brighter economic future.

