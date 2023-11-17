FG Reverses 40% Deduction On IGR From Federal Universities

The Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has announced the rescission of its earlier directive that 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of all Federal universities be remitted to it, noting that the policy was ill-timed.

The Minister yesterday conveyed the decision of President Bola Tinubu during the 75th Convocation anniversary of the Premier University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu had announced that “the 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such policy since our universities are struggling.”.

The policy was originally billed to commence in November. According to it, Universities will have 40 per cent of revenues generated internally and deposited in their accounts deducted automatically by the government via the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).

Record has it to be dated 17th October 2023 with reference R&I/2045/T/252, and signed by the Director of Revenue and Investment Department, Felix Ogundairo.

The letter noted that “the decision which affects all partially- funded government agencies and parastatals including universities is in line with the provisions of Section 62 of Finance Act 2020”.