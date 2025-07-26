Contrary to the news making rounds that the minimum age for JSS1 pupils is 12, the Federal Government on Friday revealed that the minimum age for JSS1 remains 10, and the minimum age for entrance into the university remains 16.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to her, the news reports did not proceed from any legal or official source, and do not reflect the Federal Government’s policy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years. Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and should be disregarded by the public and all education stakeholders.

“In the same vein, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reiterated that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities is 16 years.

“This policy is consistent, non-negotiable, and applies uniformly, regardless of how early a student may have completed secondary education.

“The Ministry maintains that this age benchmark ensures the cognitive and emotional readiness of students for higher academic engagement,” the Minister stressed.

The Ministry urged media outlets, public institutions, and Nigerians to verify information through official channels before sharing to avoid disseminating false narratives.