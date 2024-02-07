FG Reveals 88.4m Nigerian Living In Extreme Poverty

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Wednesday revealed that a staggering 88.4 million Nigerians are currently grappling with extreme poverty.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Temitope Fadeshemi and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Speaking during Wednesday’s agriculture input delivery to 250 smallholder farmers in Kaduna State, Fadeshemi who was represented by the Director of the Department of Extension Services, Mr Bashir Abdulkadir, said 12.9 per cent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as of 2022.

He said, “The level of poverty in Nigeria is alarming. An estimated population of 88.4 million people in Nigeria is living in extreme poverty.

“The number of men living on less than 1.90 U.S. dollars a day in the country reached around 44.7 million, while the count was at 43.7 million for women.

”Overall, 12.9 per cent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as of 2022,” he said.

He said that the occasion represented a critical turning point in the Federal Government’s overall efforts to improve the lot of smallholder farmers and promote sustainable farming methods.

He added, ”I am delighted to remind you that NPRGS, in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative programme.

”These farmers are not just the backbone of our agricultural sector; they are the heartbeat that forms the heartbeat of our nation’s prosperity.

”The NPRGS reflects our government’s dedication to addressing poverty at its roots, emphasizing the pivotal role agriculture plays in economic growth and development.

”Through initiatives like today’s training and empowerment programme, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.”